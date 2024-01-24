Myers was sent to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Myers has three goals, nine points and 43 PIM in 28 contests with Syracuse this season. He's also appeared in six games with Tampa Bay, recording no points, two PIM, eight hits and six blocks.
