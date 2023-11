Myers was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Myers was returned to the minors Wednesday after just one match in the NHL, logging two shots, two hits and two blocks in 15:32 of ice time against the Blues on Tuesday. With Myers returning to the Crunch, it could be an indication that Erik Cernak (upper body) will be ready to face the Blackhawks on Thursday, though Myers could also be brought back up to the big club prior to that contest.