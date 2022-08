Myers signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract extension with the Lightning on Friday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Myers drew into 27 games with the Predators last season, picking up four points and a plus-12 rating while averaging 14:53 of ice time per contest. The 25-year-old defender will likely produce at a similar rate while moving in and out of the lineup as a rotational, bottom-pairing option for Tampa Bay in 2022-23.