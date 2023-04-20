Myers was summoned by the Lightning on Thursday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Myers had a goal and three points in 11 regular-season games with Tampa Bay. At the AHL level, he contributed eight goals and 29 points in 52 contests with Syracuse in 2022-23. Myers will serve as a healthy scratch Thursday versus Toronto, but his presence on the roster will provide the Lightning with some injury insurance as the postseason progresses.