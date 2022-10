Labrie signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Labrie was released from a professional tryout with the Lightning, but he still managed to land a contract with the team. He split time in 2021-22 with Syracuse and Hartford at the AHL level, totaling six goals and 16 points in 56 games. Labrie hasn't played in the NHL since the 2013-14 campaign when he dressed in 13 contests for the Lightning.