Bellemare scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Bellemare tallied at 5:20 of the first period to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead. He had just one assist in his previous nine games dating back to the regular season. The 37-year-old center has just three shots on net and six hits to go with his goal in four playoff contests. He's defensively sound, so he'll likely remain in the lineup throughout the Lightning's playoff run.