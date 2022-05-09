Bellemare scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.
Bellemare tallied at 5:20 of the first period to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead. He had just one assist in his previous nine games dating back to the regular season. The 37-year-old center has just three shots on net and six hits to go with his goal in four playoff contests. He's defensively sound, so he'll likely remain in the lineup throughout the Lightning's playoff run.
More News
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: More to game than points•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Chips in with assist•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: First multi-point game of 2021-22•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Mistake-free hockey goes unnoticed•