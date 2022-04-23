Bellemare (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Predators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Bellemare was shaken up in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Maple Leafs. The Lightning have the luxury of being able to rest their older veterans, so Bellemare will sit out at least one game with the injury, which didn't prevent him from finishing the last contest. He'll aim to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
