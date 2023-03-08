Bellemare is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Bellemare didn't play Tuesday and missed Wednesday's practice because of the injury. He has four goals and nine points in 60 games this season. With Bellemare unavailable Tuesday, Patrick Maroon drew back into the lineup after missing Sunday's contest because of an undisclosed injury.

More News