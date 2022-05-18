Bellemare scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Round 2.

Bellemare put his team up 2-1 lead at 3:35 with a wrist shot from the right hash marks after Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a shot by Corey Perry. It was his second goal of this postseason (eight games) and fourth in 64 career playoff contests.