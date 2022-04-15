Bellemare has just two points in his last 20 games.
His value to the team is immeasurable, though, and it's not because of offense. Bellemare is a leader in the room and on the penalty kill for Tampa Bay. He's one of the team's fastest skaters, even at 37, and contributes a bit in hits and face-off wins. Bellemare has 14 hits and 57 FOW in his last 10 games.
