Bellemare (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Golden Knights, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Bellemare will miss his second straight game with the injury. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Blackhawks. Mikey Eyssimont should remain in a fourth-line role while Bellemare is sidelined.
