Bellemare (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against Winnipeg, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Bellemare has now missed four straight games and five of the last six. He can be considered out indefinitely until the team provides more information on his status.
More News
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Still out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Out again Thursday•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Rare goal on emotional night•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Two assists in last four games•
-
Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Posts rare goal•