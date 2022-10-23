Bellemare recorded an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.
Bellemare sustained a knee injury in the postseason, but he played through it, and he's participated in all six games for the Bolts to start the 2022-23 campaign. The 37-year-old is averaging 11:03 of ice time -- which is a career low -- and that should increase his chances of making it through the long season.
