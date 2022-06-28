Bellemare was dealing with a meniscus injury during the postseason, Joe Smith of The Athleticreports Tuesday.

Considering Bellemare played 23 postseason games while dealing with this knee issue, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting this to carry into next season. The veteran center is under contract for one more season with the Bolts and should continue to fill a bottom-six role where he is capable of offering decent mid-range fantasy value.