Bellemare opened the scoring in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Bellemare wired a wrist shot from the left circle for his first goal of the season. The 37-year-old is limited to a fourth-line, penalty-killing role, so he's off the map in fantasy circles.
