Bellemare scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Kings.

It was an emotional night for Bellemare, whose mother died this week. He said "she would've been proud" of his goal, which came off a wrister from the slot. He doesn't contribute much in fantasy (three goals, four assists; 46 games), but Bellemare plays important minutes, especially at the end of the game to shut things down. And he's beloved by his teammates who rallied around him on the ice and on the bench, and were genuinely excited by his snipe.