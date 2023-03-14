Bellemare (lower body) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Devils, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Bellemare will draw in after a four-game absence, but Steven Stamkos (lower body) is out. Expect Bellemare to play his usual defense-first role on the fourth line.
