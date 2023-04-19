Bellemare scored his fifth postseason goal against the Leafs in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Bellemare ended his 20-game goal drought with his fifth career playoff goal. Considering the veteran center failed to register a shot in four of his last five regular-season contests, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting Bellemare to produce in the offensive end with any sort of consistency.
