Holmberg had one goal and three assists in a 6-4 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.

It was the first time Holmberg delivered four points in his NHL career. He entered the game with three goals and three assists in 11 games. Holmberg skated with Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel, who praised the winger after the game. "He kind of plays exactly like us," said Hagel. "He's like a Swiss Army knife. You can almost compare him and Tony a little bit. He's always had that offensive skill. We ask him to do whatever and he's going to do it." Holmberg caught lightning in a bottle Thursday, but at the same time, skating with Hagel and Cirelli is the kind of pinch-me deployment that could deliver more points sooner rather than later. He has two goals, three assists and five shots in his last two contests.