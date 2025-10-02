Holmberg (undisclosed) was on the ice in a regular jersey for Thursday's practice session, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Holmberg's return to practice doesn't mean he'll be in action to face the Panthers on Thursday. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the 26-year-old winger, who should be available for Opening Night against the Senators on Oct. 9. Even with Holmberg on the roster, he is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and could spend plenty of time watching from the press box.