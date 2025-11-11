Holmberg (undisclosed) is day-to-day after missing Tuesday's practice, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Holmberg also didn't participate in Sunday's session, making his availability for Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers unclear. He has collected one goal, four assists, 15 shots on net and 18 hits across 15 appearances this season. If Holmberg doesn't play versus the Rangers, Curtis Douglas could draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last three games.