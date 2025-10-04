Holmberg (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Panthers, Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin reports.

Holmberg was cleared for contact at practice Thursday, and he'll get some game action just a couple of days later. The 26-year-old forward's injury cost him just under a week of preseason play. He'll make one more push Saturday for the Opening Night roster, though he's likely to be limited to bottom-six minutes at best.