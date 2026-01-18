Holmberg scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

With the empty-netter, Holmberg has set a career high in goals with eight. He's netted seven of those tallies in his last 18 games, adding two assists, 26 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-6 rating in that span. The 26-year-old has done a fine job as a bottom-six forward in his first year with the Lightning, earning 15 points, 52 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 40 outings overall. He's on a career-best pace, but that's still not enough to gain attention in most fantasy formats.