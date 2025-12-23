Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Finds twine in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmberg scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Holmberg has trended up lately with three goals and an assist over his last seven games. The 26-year-old is still in a bottom-six role, which makes any productive stretch tough to sustain. He's at 10 points, 37 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-7 rating through 29 outings overall, putting him on pace to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his four-year career.
