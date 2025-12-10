default-cbs-image
Holmberg scored a goal in a 6-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

Holmberg came out of the penalty box in the first period, pounced on a loose puck and put a backhand between Jakub Dobes' pads on a breakaway. It was his second goal this season and first in 19 games. Both goals were game winners.

