Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: First goal in 19 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmberg scored a goal in a 6-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.
Holmberg came out of the penalty box in the first period, pounced on a loose puck and put a backhand between Jakub Dobes' pads on a breakaway. It was his second goal this season and first in 19 games. Both goals were game winners.
