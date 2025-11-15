default-cbs-image
Holmberg (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Holmbeg will sit out his second straight game Saturday. He has one goal and four assists with 18 hits across 15 games this season. The Lightning recalled Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse in a corresponding move.

