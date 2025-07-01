Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Lands two-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmberg signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Holmberg produced seven goals, 19 points, 68 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 46 hits across 68 regular-season appearances with Toronto in 2024-25. He will likely occupy a bottom-six role with the Lightning in the 2025-26 campaign.
