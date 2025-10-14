Holmberg scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 win over the Bruins on Monday.

Holmberg stuffed in a rebound at 3:37 of the second for a 4-1 lead. The points were his first in a Lightning uniform. He's clearly one of those better on the ice than in fantasy guys. Holmberg put up a career high 19 points in 68 games last season in Toronto while averaging 12:40 of ice time. He should replicate that in his new city.