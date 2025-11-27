Holmberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Holmberg missed the previous seven games due to an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old was reunited with Yanni Gourde and Zemgus Girgensons, and the trio assisted on Girgensons' first-period tally. Holmberg should continue to fill a bottom-six role moving forward. He's at six points, 17 shots on net, 19 hits, eight blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 16 appearances.