Holmberg scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver.

The goal stretched his point streak to three games and three points (one goal, two assists). Holmberg has seven shots in that span. He's off to a strong start to the season, and he's on a career pace. Holmberg's best-ever offensive season came last year in Tampa Bay when he put up 11 goals and 11 assists (90 shots) in 70 games. So far, he has two goals and three assists in eight games, and he has already put up 14 shots which puts him on pace for almost 150 on the season. We don't think Holmberg will keep up his current 50-plus point pace, but a new career high is certainly within reach.