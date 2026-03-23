Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Pots goal Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmberg scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
Holmberg ended a 13-game goal drought with the tally. He's earned a point in three of his last five contests, but he remains an inconsistent scorer in a bottom-six role. Holmberg has 10 goals, 21 points, 78 shots on net and 58 hits this season, all career highs, while adding 29 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 62 appearances.
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