Holmberg scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Holmberg ended a 13-game goal drought with the tally. He's earned a point in three of his last five contests, but he remains an inconsistent scorer in a bottom-six role. Holmberg has 10 goals, 21 points, 78 shots on net and 58 hits this season, all career highs, while adding 29 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 62 appearances.