Holmberg notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Holmberg has two multi-point efforts this season, and he snapped a three-game dry spell with Tuesday's performance. The 26-year-old forward has held down a fourth-line role this campaign, earning a goal, four assists, 11 shots on net, 15 hits, six blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests. Holmberg could eclipse the 20-point mark for the first time in his career, but his overall profile and playing style aren't favorable for fantasy usage.