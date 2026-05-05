Holmberg sustained a fractured clavicle against Buffalo on April 6, per Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay News on Tuesday.

While an exact timeline for Holmberg's return never materialized, this type of injury can take 6-12 weeks to recover from. He has plenty of time to heal now that Tampa Bay has been eliminated from the playoffs, and he should be available for training camp in the fall. Holmberg had 11 goals, 22 points, 90 shots on net and 66 hits across 70 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.