Holmberg (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Calgary, per the NHL media site.

Holmberg is returning following a seven-game stint on injured reserve due to his undisclosed injury. With the 26-year-old winger back to 100 percent, he will step into a third-line role while Brayden Point (undisclosed) remains on the shelf. On the year, Holmberg has managed just one goal in 15 contests while adding four helpers, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering he has never reached the 20-point threshold in his four-year NHL career.