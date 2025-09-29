Holmberg has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Panthers for an undisclosed reason, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Although Holmberg will be unavailable Tuesday, head coach Jon Cooper suggested Monday that he isn't too concerned about Holmberg's availability for the start of the regular season. Once the 2025-26 regular season gets underway, Holmberg will likely handle a bottom-six role for the Lightning.