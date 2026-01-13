Holmberg scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Holmberg opened the scoring 1:10 into the game. He has four goals and two assists over his last 10 outings, though he remains in a bottom-six role that is likely to keep his offense modest overall. The 26-year-old forward is up to seven goals, 14 points, 49 shots on net, 38 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 37 appearances, putting him on track to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.