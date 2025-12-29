Holmberg scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Holmberg found the back of the net at the 1:40 mark of the third period with a tip-in, giving the Bolts a 4-1 lead, although they'd end up waiting until the shootout to get the victory. Holmberg is trending in the right direction and has scored in three straight while cracking the scoresheet in his last four outings. He has six goals and 12 points in 31 games so far, so it's safe to say he's riding through his most productive stretch of the campaign.