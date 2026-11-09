Holmberg scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Holmberg nearly completed an improbable comeback, scoring twice in a 26-second span late in the third period to erase Winnipeg's remaining two-goal advantage. Both tallies came from close range as he capitalized on rebounds near the crease. The two-goal performance was encouraging, but his supporting offensive role and limited scoring history make him a speculative fantasy option outside deeper leagues. Holmberg has six goals on the season, but he's also taken just 31 shots across 17 appearances, so he isn't delivering consistent value on a per-game basis in terms of his offensive involvement.