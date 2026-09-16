Holmberg (collarbone) is expected to be available for the start of the 2026-27 season, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports Wednesday.

General manager Julien BriseBois listed several players Wednesday who aren't expected to be available to begin the campaign, and Holmberg wasn't mentioned after he missed the end of the 2025-26 campaign due to a fractured clavicle. Prior to his injury, Holmberg appeared in a career-high 70 regular-season games during his first year with the Lightning, and he recorded 11 goals, 11 assists, 66 hits, 31 blocked shots and 31 PIM while averaging 13:21 of ice time.