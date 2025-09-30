Holmberg (undisclosed) sported a non-contact jersey at Tuesday's morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Holmberg has already been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Panthers, though head coach Jon Cooper implied Monday that Holmberg could play in Tampa Bay's last two exhibition outings later this week. The 26-year-old forward notched seven goals, 19 points and a plus-4 rating across 68 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25.