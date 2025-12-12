Holmberg scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Devils.

Holmberg has scored in back-to-back contests. The 26-year-old is slotting into a third-line role with Yanni Gourde and Zemgus Girgensons as linemates, though that's a trio that will often focus more on their own zone than on offense. Holmberg is at three goals, eight points, 30 shots on net, 26 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 24 appearances this season. Even with time lost to an undisclosed injury, he's on pace to top the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.