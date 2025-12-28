Holmberg score a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Holmberg got a breakaway after Tampa Bay jumped on a Florida turnover in the neutral zone with seconds left in the third period. It was a huge boost heading into the dressing room with a 2-1 lead racked up with just :08 on the clock. Holmberg is on a modest three-game, three-point scoring streak that includes two goals and five shots. Overall, his five goals and six assists in 30 games played make him a better option for the wire than a fantasy roster.