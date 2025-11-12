Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Will not play against Rangers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmberg (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Holmberg is set to miss at least one game after sitting out practices Sunday and Tuesday. The 26-year-old joins Anthony Cirelli (upper body) as forwards to exit the lineup. Scott Sabourin and Boris Katchouk were recalled Tuesday to help fill out the Lightning's lineup for Wednesday.
More News
-
Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Nets game winner for new team•
-
Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Drawing in Saturday•
-
Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Cleared for contact•
-
Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Skating in non-contact jersey•