Holmberg (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Holmberg is set to miss at least one game after sitting out practices Sunday and Tuesday. The 26-year-old joins Anthony Cirelli (upper body) as forwards to exit the lineup. Scott Sabourin and Boris Katchouk were recalled Tuesday to help fill out the Lightning's lineup for Wednesday.

