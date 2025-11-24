Head coach Jon Cooper said that Holmberg (undisclosed) will remain sidelined for Monday's game against the Flyers but is getting closer to returning, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

While a clear timetable for Holmberg's return hasn't yet been revealed, it's at least encouraging that he seems to be trending in the right direction after landing on injured reserve in mid-November. Holmberg appeared in 15 games prior to sustaining his injury, and he recorded a goal, four assists, 18 hits, 10 PIM and seven blocked shots while averaging 12:24 of ice time.