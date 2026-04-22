Lightning's Pontus Holmberg: Won't play in first round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmberg (upper body) isn't expected to be an option during the Lightning's first-round series against Montreal, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Holmberg hasn't played since April 6 because of the injury. He finished the regular season with 11 goals and 22 points in 70 outings. If Holmberg is able to join later in Tampa Bay's playoff run, he will likely enter the lineup as a part of the bottom six.
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