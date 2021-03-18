site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Lightning's Ross Colton: Back down to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Colton was reassigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Colton has two points in four appearances for the Lightning. He should remain in the mix for bottom-six usage.
