Colton picked up an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Colton has a goal and two helpers with a plus-3 rating over his last five games. The 26-year-old has played primarily in a bottom-six role this season -- even with the Lightning's strong offense, that has limited his scoring a bit. The forward has nine goals, nine helpers, 100 hits, 72 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 42 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Two points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Produces multi-point effort•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Will play Friday•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Not playing Monday•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Offers helper in win•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Nets game-winning goal•