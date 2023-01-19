Colton picked up an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Colton has a goal and two helpers with a plus-3 rating over his last five games. The 26-year-old has played primarily in a bottom-six role this season -- even with the Lightning's strong offense, that has limited his scoring a bit. The forward has nine goals, nine helpers, 100 hits, 72 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 42 contests.