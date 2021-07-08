Colton scored a goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Colton got enough on a pass from David Savard to beat Canadiens goalie Carey Price for the lone goal. The two players who connected on the scoring play were the only members of the Lightning's game-day lineup that weren't part of the 2020 Stanley Cup squad -- Colton is a rookie and Savard was acquired at the trade deadline this year. In 23 playoff contests, Colton mustered four goals, two helpers, 46 hits, 32 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. The 24-year-old figures to start next season in a bottom-six role.