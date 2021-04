Colton scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nashville.

Colton opened the scoring just under seven minutes into the game, taking a feed in front from Yanni Gourde and beating Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne five-hole. It was the third straight game with a goal for Colton, who only saw 9:12 of ice time in this one. The rookie has lit the lamp in five of his last six contests, totaling seven goals in 15 games overall since debuting Feb. 24.