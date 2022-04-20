Colton scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
The second-year winger is thriving on a line with Steven Stamkos. Colton has eight goals and nine points over the last 12 games, and the 25-year-old now sits one tally shy of his first career 20-goal campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Three-point night•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Tallies in Sunday's win•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Offers helper in loss•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Chips in with assist•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Stays hot with goal•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Opens and closes scoring Saturday•